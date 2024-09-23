ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A protester was pushed as police tried to control a crowd in Orlando over the weekend. Now, one of those protesters said that one of those officers may have cross a line.

Body camera video showed the tough takedown that is now the center of an investigation into use of force by Orlando Police.

Video shared by the department appeared to show an officer pushing a protester who was seen walking up to them.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, during a demonstration in the city’s downtown surrounding the current war in the Middle East.

Roughly 20 people protested peacefully as police montired the area. But it was not until after the protest ended when things escalated quickly.

According to police, they responded to a disturbance involving several demonstrators in an argument with a person of opposing views.

In the video the officer was seen carefully riding along with one woman as she was arguing with another group.

That bike officer was trying to keep the two groups separate so things wouln’t become even more heated.

That’s when things took a turn.

A demonstrator appears to approach that officer, who then shoved them away.

“Back up!” said the officer.

That officer appeared to be somewhat agitated with the demonstrator, which the department said was their willingness to physically attack officers.

Several people were then taken to the ground, and some appeared to refuse to comply with officers commands as officers made several arrests in order keep the peace.

Police said they are obligated to protect everyone and want to make sure those who chose to assemble in protest can do so safely and peacefully.

The woman who was shoved by the officer was charged with disorderly conduct, and several other protesters were charged with resisting arrest.

Orlando Police said they released the body camera footage in an effort to be transparent.

An investigation into the officer’s use of force is ongoing.

