HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- There was danger on duty for a deputy in Hillsborough County when a traffic stop took a troubling turn.

According to the sheriff’s department, the deputy had no choice but to shoot after a man took aim with a gun during the traffic stop.

The incident happened on Saturday and body camera footage showed two deputies walking up to a car they just pulled over.

“He was very compliant, however, it quickly turned when grabbed for a firearm at the right of his seat,” said a deputy.

The situation played out in the body camera video as the deputy on the driver side started to speak with the driver.

In the body camera footage from the deputy who was on the passenger side, the driver was seen pulling out a gun.

“He exited the vehicle, with the firearm, at which point, our deputy retreated and began to fire multiple rounds at the suspect, and ultimately, he struck the suspect,” she said. “The suspect was rendered aid and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The violent altercation is a reminder that officers put their lives on the line each and every day.

“It’s a tragic incident that we’re here for, however, our deputies were prepared for it,” she said. “It’s a stark reminder that there is no routine traffic stop in law enforcement.”

The person who was killed has not been identified.

The deputy who fired the fatal shot had no prior use of force and has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office since 2022.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.