KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have recovered a body days after a yacht caught fire at a marina on Stock Island.

The body was pulled from the water and taken to a Key West marina on Friday.

According to authorities, it’s presumed to be the body of 51-year-old St. Petersburg resident Linda Vella, who had been missing since the blaze broke out early Wednesday morning.

Her husband and son, 58-year-old Michael Kenneth Robson and 21-year-old Anthony Joseph Vella, were airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

As of Friday, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by both the state Fire Marshal’s Office and detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Team.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.