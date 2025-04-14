(WSVN) - A Veterans Service Organization sergeant and Florida Highway Patrol trooper were nearly struck by an SUV while responding to a collision between a car and a deer on Interstate 95.

Body camera video from April 13 shows the VSO sergeant and FHP trooper narrowly avoiding the SUV after it struck the VSO patrol vehicle and crashed into the car that hit the deer.

“My life flashed before my damn eyes right there,” the VSO sergeant could be heard as he went to check on the driver who hit the deer.

“If those rumble strips weren’t there, I would have been dead,” he later told first responders.

It’s unclear what caused the SUV to crash into the stopped vehicle.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.

