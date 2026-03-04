FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police body camera video captured a heartfelt rescue with a little help from a furry friend.

Officers in Fort Pierce used their Bloodhound named Hoot to track down a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs.

Video shows the moment the officer credited the dog for solving the case.

“Good girl! Yes! That’s a good dog!” the officer is heard saying.

Officials say the dog led officers to a wooded area, where they found the missing teen.

The teen has since been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.