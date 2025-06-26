ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — New bodycam footage has been released of an officer slamming a handcuffed woman to the floor in a Central Florida police station.

According to investigators, the incident began as a DUI crash investigation. It quickly turned into an internal probe involving one of their own.

Shanna McCree was arrested by Ormond Beach officials after, investigators say, she crashed her car and appeared to be drunk. During the initial confrontation, body camera audio captured McCree insulting Ormond Beach officer Jacob Cannon and another officer as they prepared to administer a breathalyzer test.

Instead of deescalating the situation, former officer Cannon got physical, throwing the handcuffed woman into a chair and wall before she hit the floor. McCree was left with a deep gash on her forehead that required at least seven stitches.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cannon gave conflicting accounts to police and fire crews, claiming the woman “jumped up” and tried to “charge out of the room” and then telling fire rescue that she slipped.

The incident was initially recorded in December; however, it was only recently released by the department, ultimately leading to Officer Cannon’s resignation. He now faces felony battery charges.

The Ormond Beach Police Department released a statement apologizing to the woman and said, in part, “This incident does not represent the way we police our community.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.