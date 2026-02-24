SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a race against time for a group of Sarasota Police officers who were on a mission to save a group of people inside a burning home.

Body camera footage captured the tense moments and split-second decisions officers made as they ran toward the danger for the fiery rescue.

“They need help,” said an officer.

The home erupted in flames last Friday before midnight. According to officials, energized power lines came down after the transformers malfunctioned.

“Anybody in here that we need to worry about? Anybody inside?” said an officer as he arrived.

“Yes,” said a victim.

The officers urgently tried to get residents out as sparks and electricity filled the area.

“Get out, get out, get out,” an officer tells possible victims while inside the home.

Video shows the brave officers making their way through the burning home.

“Come on! Hurry up! You gotta move fast,” said an officer.

Officials said many of those inside were elderly and unaware of the danger.

Ultimately, officers said two people were pulled from the burning home.

“Thank you, mister, officer, thank you!” said a victim.

Officials said the fire serves as a reminder for residents to be aware of their surroundings and have a plan in emergencies.

