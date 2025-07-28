JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A rescue operation was captured on body camera footage after officers in Jacksonville noticed an overturned car with two people trapped inside.

The officers were on their way to serve a warrant when they noticed the incident and hit the brakes on their car to attend the victims.

“Somebody’s in there?” said one officer.

“Yeah, they’re talking,” said another officer.

Video shows the two victims inside the car hanging by their seatbelts.

“Alright, come down slowly. I got her,” said an officer.

One officer cut their seatbelt off and helped them out of the car.

Once they were out, officers had them sit down at a nearby curb.

“Alright, let’s walk over here so you can sit down,” said the officer.

“Can you look at me?” an officer asked the victims.

“Ma’am are you OK?” asked an officer.

“Yeah,” said the female victim.

Paramedics quickly arrived and began to check on the two victims.

Luckily, despite the big scare, both suffered minor injuries.

“Good thing you guys were wearing seatbelts,” said an officer.

Detectives said this is a good reminder for drivers to always wear their seatbelts as without them, the situation could’ve ended much worse.

