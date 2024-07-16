ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Deputy’s is being hailed a hero, after his swift actions saves a toddler from drowning at her home.

Two months ago, 1-year-old Charlie, was getting swimming lessons at her family’s Central Florida home when she started to drown.

Charlie’s mother called 911, while the swim instructor performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Body camera footage shows the moments Sheriff Deputy Jeff Finch arrived first on the scene and immediately began lifesaving efforts.

“Conscious. Trying to breathe. Where’s EMS?” radioed Finch.

A strong-willed Finch worked on Charlie persistently, until he got a response, and continued to do CPR until the paramedics showed up.

“We got her crying. She’s breathing, but keep them coming hot,” said Finch.

“They’re coming as fast as they can,” said a dispatcher.

When EMS arrived, they checked Charlie’s vitals and she was taken to UF Health Shands Pediatric for observation and an overnight stay in the intensive care unit.

“I got fire lieutenant on scene. They’re saying she’s got a good pulse,” radioed Finch.

She was released the next morning.

“But when you save a baby, she has no ability to really fight for herself. You fall back on your training. It doesn’t really go through your head to be freaked out at that moment in time, you just do what needs to happen,” said Finch.

Since the lifesaving incident, Deputy Finch and her family have kept in touch and share a special bond.

“I am hoping that down the road maybe I can see her in elementary school, maybe see graduations or just keep up with the family. Make sure everything is going well and just see through big life moments,” said Finch.

Deputy Finch has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 13 years and grew up in the community he now serves.

