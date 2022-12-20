TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler and her great-grandmother were pinned and in pain when a driver struck them, trapping them underneath a car. Luckily, good Samaritans as well as police worked together to set them free.

The incredible save was caught on body camera footage in Tampa when the great-grandmother and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter became trapped underneath the car.

According to officials, it all started when the driver of a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot at a shopping complex, Sunday.

At that time, an 80-year-old woman was pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller after going grocery shopping.

That’s when the driver of the vehicle backed up over the two.

Seeing the incident, good Samaritans immediately sprinted into action and used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly from the ground until first responders arrived.

Corporal Lance Bake is now being praised as a hero for taking quick action.

With the help of those nearby and medical attention on scene, both victims were pulled to safety.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

The child is said to be in stable condition and expected to recover while the great-grandmother is in critical condition.

