BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband during a domestic altercation, despite initially claiming he had fallen on a knife, according to authorities.

Terry Taylor, 58, called a neighbor for help around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, asking him to notify authorities that her husband, Stanley Taylor, had fallen on a knife inside their home, according to Boca Raton Police.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Stanley with a wound to his torso.

Police said he was rushed to a nearby hospital where, while receiving treatment, he told investigators that his wife had stabbed him and tried to kill him.

During an investigation, Terry reportedly told Boca Raton Police that she and Stanley had been involved in a physical struggle during an argument. She explained that while fighting, they both wrestled over a wooden cane, and in the heat of the moment, she grabbed a nearby brass cane with a sharp tip and “went at him,” according to police.

Terry allegedly admitted to striking Stanley with the cane but said she didn’t intend to cause such harm.

A search of their apartment led detectives to discover that the brass cane could be unscrewed, revealing an attachment to a hidden blade that appeared to have been wiped clean. Police said that further examination confirmed the injury had likely been caused by the blade, not a fall.

Stanley Taylor later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Terry Taylor was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

