Boca Raton woman abducted at Publix, robbed

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Boca Raton Police are investigating a robbery involving a woman who was abducted from Publix and robbed by two subjects.

The incident occurred at the Publix located at 1001 South Federal Highway, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the victim said she was working at a house when she decided to take a walk.

The victim told police at she was at the Publix when she was approached by a woman who claimed she was new to the area and was looking for an attorney’s office.

She asked the victim if she would accompany her and help give directions. She agreed and followed the woman to a van where a man was waiting outside the vehicle.

As soon as the victim stepped into the van, she said, the man locked the doors and demanded all her money.

Police said the subjects drove the victim to another Publix on Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park and forced her to go to the Western Union desk and have someone wire her money or they would kill her.

The victim complied and had an out-of-state relative wire her some money. Once she got the funds, she gave the money to the subjects and they released her unharmed.

She went to the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Oakland Park substation and reported the incident.

Police describe the female subject as being between 45 and 50 years old and standing 5 feet 8 inches with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing knee-ripped blue jeans and a white shirt with gold hoop earrings that are possibly damaged, and had dirty blonde hair tied in a ponytail.

The male subject is also described as being 45 and 50 years old and standing 5 feet 2 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker with a V-neck shirt underneath and black pants. He was clean-shaven with short dark hair.

The pair may be traveling in a tan Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information regarding this robbery that may lead to the arrest of the subjects, you are urged to call Boca Raton Police or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

