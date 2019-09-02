Boca Raton Town Center closes as FPL crews convene there for response to Dorian

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boca Raton Town Center has closed Monday as Florida Power and Light emergency crews have assembled there to respond to the power outages that Hurricane Dorian may wreak in some areas of South Florida.

The parking lot of the Boca Town Center was filled with FPL crews from all across the country waiting to respond wherever the storm may hit.

According to FPL, they have put together the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in the company’s history, with about 16,000 employees ready for the impact Dorian may bring.

Charlie Thompson, a journeyman for FPL, has been responding to hurricanes for 12 years.

“We actually go and replace broken poles, and we do whatever we can to help out whatever power company we’re working for,” Thompson said. “We’re just kinda waiting for everything to hit and, you know, just hope that everybody stays safe, and we’re gonna do the best we can to get the power on as fast as we can.”

