BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — An EF-1 tornado tore through southern Palm Beach County, traveling from Boca Raton to Boynton Beach and leaving behind uprooted trees, crushed vehicles and stunned residents.

In the Boca Gardens neighborhood of Boca Raton, residents say the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving them scrambling for cover and shocked by the destruction.

“I’ve never been this close to a tornado. This is crazy,” resident Greg Cairo said.

Cairo was outside putting up Christmas decorations when he noticed the weather taking a turn.

“It started to get worse and worse, then our phones went off for the tornado warnings, so that kind of made us realize there was something, something strong going on,” he said.

He immediately abandoned what he was doing and rushed inside with his family, taking shelter in the bathroom.

“Couldn’t get the door closed, got it closed, ran into the bathroom. Soon as that happened, whoo, just blew through — 30, 40 seconds, it was like, really fast,” Cairo said.

When the storm passed, he stepped outside to find a large tree that had stood across the street from his front door for decades toppled to the ground.

“This tree, I’ve been here 23 years, so this tree’s been through four hurricanes, five, six, I don’t even know, a lot, and never went down,” he said.

One of Cairo’s neighbors, Lenny, said he got a call from a family member about the storm before the tornado came through.

“We got the notification on our phones that there’s a tornado; take cover immediately. My sister actually calls me up, ‘Oh, I’m really scared.’ I’m like, it’s not going to be a big deal, and within seconds, next thing you know, I see the winds picking up. I’m like, I think we’re about to get hit,” Lenny said.

Lenny said a neighbor’s car was even lifted by the winds.

“The neighbor, her car was lifted up and moved from one driveway to the next sideways,” he said.

Others were so unaware of what happened that they didn’t realize a tornado had moved through the neighborhood.

“My family from New York called me, and I said, ‘What are you talking about? What tornado? I didn’t hear anything — didn’t see anything,'” resident Judy Meyers said.

While residents said they’ve experienced powerful hurricanes, including Hurricane Wilma, they described the tornado as an entirely different experience.

Cairo said the biggest difference was how little warning there was to prepare.

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