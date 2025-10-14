BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton teen is turning her love of music into a personal mission centered on raising awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

15-year-old Kasey Moore held a five-day online fundraiser last month and called it ‘Parkin-Song’.

By playing her piano and violin, the teen raised $19,000 for those living with the neurodegenerative disorder that impairs coordination and balance.

Moore was inspired by her father, who is a neurologist.

She said she wanted to make a difference after seeing his patients’ struggles firsthand.

All proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“Being able to raise the money and even more than that being able to bring together a community of people from around the world looking forward to help this specific goal it honestly like, really touched my heart,” Moore said.

Moore also started a non-profit named NeuroEduCares, aimed at supporting families affected by neurological diseases.

