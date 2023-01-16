BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood are speaking out after they were hit by hate this weekend, leaving a community disturbed.

One resident said he was pulling into his home Saturday when he found a plastic bag in his driveway

Inside the small storage bag, the resident said, was an obscene antisemitic message.

“I just found this on my property. This is disgusting,” he said. “I don’t understand why this is happening here.”

Driveway after driveway, multiple Ziploc bags were left sitting outside these homes.

“I was shocked, you know? This is a wonderful neighborhood,” said the resident.

Also inside the bag were what appeared to be pellets.

The hateful messages left another homeowner upset a couple of streets down.

“There were a bunch of driveways that had it on them,” said the homeowner. “I just don’t like that kind of hate around your neighborhood.”

The homeowner said she will dispose of the bagged message, but the other contents have her concerned about the safety of curious children and animals who may come across them.

“I’m just a little worried, because in our neighborhood we have a lot of dogs, a lot of people who walk their dogs. and we have a lot of kids, toddlers, and who knows what’s in there?” she said.

Boca Raton Police said they are investigating.

Detectives said there is no evidence that the pellets inside the packets are toxic.

Anti-Defamation League regional director Lonnie Wilkes said this is all a part of a rising trend in antisemitic rhetoric.

“In 2020, when you saw a 40% increase in antisemitic incidents. In 2021, we saw a 15% increase over the previous year,” he said.

Wilkes said that the contents inside the packets are concerning, but his message is clear.

“We are unified against hate, we are unified against bigotry, and antisemitism has no place in our community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.