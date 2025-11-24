BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton-area man was arrested after Palm Beach County sheriff’s detectives found several malnourished and injured horses living in what they described as deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

The investigation began Oct. 28, when deputies received a complaint that multiple horses on a property in the 12200 block of 200th Street South appeared severely underweight or hurt.

Detectives executed search warrants the next day and found ten horses in poor condition, several of them severely malnourished or suffering untreated injuries, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eight of the horses were secured and transported to Animal Care and Control for emergency veterinary treatment.

Two others could not be captured.

According to PBSO, equine veterinarians determined all eight seized horses suffered from long-term neglect, including malnutrition, dehydration, dental disease, overgrown hooves, rain rot, untreated wounds and other health issues.

One horse had a large, maggot-infested wound that required surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said the evidence established probable cause to charge the owner, James Marinakis, with eight counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

Marinakis was arrested Thursday on five counts of unlawful abandonment or confinement of an animal and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

