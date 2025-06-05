BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton teen marked a major milestone when she earned a college degree — at 13 years old.

Video shows Bella Nieves as she walked across the stage in Boca Raton on Wednesday to receive her associate degree.

“I saw my family, and I was holding my diploma, and it was like, ‘It’s real, it’s actually happened now,’ and it felt really good,” she said.

The eighth grader from the SLAM! Boca Raton charter school received her associate of arts degree from Doral College.

Her mother Yolanda, a single mother of five, said it’s a moment they’ll never forget.

“Just awesome, you know, where she’s at at this point, and the person that she’s becoming at such a young age,” she said.

Despite taking college-level courses, Nieves balanced middle school, track and field and time for loved ones.

The teen said finding the right support system was key to making it all work.

“Well, I definitely credit the support that I had around me, like my mom and my aunt, but it’s also the people that were here,” she said.

Nieves thanked teachers, staff and her classmates who helped motivate her.

She isn’t the only gifted student in the family. The young scholar also looks up to her brother Nathan.

Nathan graduated with his bachelor’s degree before getting his high school diploma back in 2022.

“To see that he did that while still being a good person, while still handling all of his classes, he’s just, like, really great,” said Nieves.

But it wasn’t always easy, Nieves said she even failed a class, but she didn’t let the road block stop her.

“I ended up redoing it the next semester and passing it,” she said.

Her mother believes this opportunity isn’t out of reach for other aspiring students.

“This is really available for all kids. It is the school that we partnered with, and it is finding what works best for your family,” said Yolanda.

Nieves said she plans on keeping on for her next chapter.

“Really continuing what I’ve been doing for these past couple of years and just keep working hard,” she said. “Continuing to accomplish my goals.”

Nieves said she plans on continuing her education at Doral College. Her eyes aren’t just set on getting one bachelor’s degree, but two — all as she starts high school.

