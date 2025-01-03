JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a splashing sight off the coast of Florida as boaters shared a recent whale sighting.

It happened Saturday outside the Jupiter Inlet when boaters Mike Lee and Daniel Hanna were fishing.

Video captured the moment a humpback whale breached in Florida waters.

“I looked out in the corner of my eye, and I saw a splash that literally looked like a bus hit the water, and I was like, ‘Mike, something just jumped over there. I don’t know what it was,'” said Hanna. “It was out of the corner of my eye, but it was the biggest splash I’d ever seen in my whole life on a boat.”

The men said they were out in approximately 60-foot-deep water and decided to venture near the splash.

“So, we got a little closer, and I was like, ‘Wow, it’s a whale.’ I was like, ‘I can’t even believe it,'” said Hanna.

“I started sending it to all my friends and family, and they were all freaking out,” said Lee.

Dr. Shelby Loos, Director of Marine Life Conservation for the nonprofit The Coastal Stewards, said it’s rare to see humpback whales near the shore.

“They travel down there during the winter to give birth and to mate; they’re in the middle of their migration,” she said. “Usually, it lasts between December to April, but you might see them off the coast of Florida.”

Also in Florida, aerial footage captured two right whale calves off the coast of Jacksonville on Monday.

Scientists nicknamed them “Caterpillar” and “Blackheart,” and they reminded the public to give the marine mammals space to move freely.

As for Lee and Hanna, it was a fishing trip they will never forget.

“And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty crazy.’ I’m really glad I went there to investigate,” said Hanna.

“We’ve seen some crazy stuff out there over the years, out in the water, but I can’t really think of anything crazier than that, honestly,” said Lee. “Yeah, I feel pretty lucky.”

Loos said that while it is rare, whales do migrate from the North Atlantic Ocean toward warmer waters in the Caribbean Sea.

