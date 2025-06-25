WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater in West Palm Beach is facing charges after authorities said he called 911 under false circumstances.

Police said the boater, who was identified as Derek Howard, called needing help after a wreck on the water.

“911 what is the address of your emergency?” said a dispatcher.

“I don’t know man I’m out here in an airboat I think I wrecked I don’t remember nothing,” said Howard.

Body camera footage from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies showed first responders searching for Howard.

Crews from fire rescue, the marine unit, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission all made attempts to reach him, some even getting stuck and having to dig through the marsh along the way.

Howard reportedly told authorities that he had flipped his vessel and that him and another passenger were injured as well.

However, once officials located him at the scene, they determined that there was no crash, no missing passenger, and no injuries.

The investigation later revealed that Howard had just run out of gas and reportedly made up the story to get help quickly.

“Our deputies made contact with your friends. They told us that you ran out gas. Did you wreck your boat or did you run out of gas?,” asked the dispatcher.

“I’m not sure i think both,” said Howard.

Howard now faces charges for misuse of emergency services and filing a false report to law enforcement.

