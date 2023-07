KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned over drugs found off the Florida Keys to the proper authorities.

The boater found a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine floating in the ocean over the weekend.

The cocaine, valued at approximately $41,000, was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.