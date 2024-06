A boater discovered several packages of cocaine floating in the water of the Florida Keys.

U.S Border Patrol arrived at the discovery site and secured the 65-pound packages.

Officials said the drugs have an estimated street value of $1 million.

The U.S Border Patrol is investigating and thanked the good Samaritan.

