KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in the water erupted in South Florida.

A boat went up in flames in Key West, Monday morning.

Firefighters and U.S. Coast Guard crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was put out, but the boat sank.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.