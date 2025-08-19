DESTIN, FLA. (WSVN)—A boat that was supposed to help rehab the state’s reefs found itself stuck and in trouble in the panhandle.

The 75-foot former diving boat was being towed out to sea, near Destin last week when it somehow got wedged, sideways, between the pylons of a bridge.

Traffic was temporarily blocked while the boat was being removed.

Officials said the current is to blame.

After about 15 minutes it was finally back on its way to its destination.

The boat was intentionally sunk and will become a new habitat for marine life.

The bridge was inspected and given the all clear.

