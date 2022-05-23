ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat was seen going in circles in the bay with no one on board in Islamorada.

Nancy Stellway was making her way back home with her husband and friends to West Palm Beach after a quiet weekend in the Keys Sunday evening, when something scary on the water caught Stellway’s eye and caused them to park, jump out and call for help.

“I saw a boat doing doughnuts and I thought, ‘that’s odd,’ and I look over there again and I’m like, ‘there’s nobody on that boat,'” said Stellway.

A couple of people were seen in the water as the boat spins nearby. At least five people were in the water, one of them exposed to danger.

“We were really afraid the propeller was going to get him,” said Stellway. “We don’t know how the people ended up in the water. In one of the videos, it’s just spinning, spinning, spinning, and then all of a sudden it just stopped spinning.”

At that point, a total of four boats were on the scene, and everyone was pulled safely from the water. A good Samaritan got on board to shut off the spinning boat and one person required medical attention.

“One of them had to jump into the water to help get the man out of the water, and then they didn’t even talk to the other boats, they just high tailed for the marina and the ambulance met them there,” said Stellway.

Monroe County Fire Rescue reported one person was transported to Jackson South Hospital for treatment.

