VOLUSIA, COUNTY, FlA. (WSVN) – A boat fell apart on the water in a Volusia County beach leaving three people stranded and that’s not the only water rescue that has happened in the same area.

The view from a Volusia County chopper showed an out-rigger canoe broken into two pieces in the ocean.

Officials said the people on board were jumping into the water when the canoe fell apart.

Lifeguards on jet skis and paddle boards were able to rescue and bring all 11 passengers to safety.

All of them wore life jackets and none were badly injured but people at the beach are not surprised this happened.

“The waves are a little choppy. I could see it happening if you don’t know what you’re doing,” said beachgoer Richard Porras.

In another incident, bodycam video showed deputies heading out onto the jetty at Ponce Inlet.

Thermal video from a helicopter shows three boaters stuck on the rocks after their boat capsized.

One of them even had to climb through the rocks to the Jetty Pier to find help. A jet ski helped get the stranded boaters onto a bigger coast guard boat.

The coast guard posted photos of the crew pulling the boaters onto the boat.

This has people at the beach thinking about safety before they get on a boat.

“With a good boat and a good captain, yeah and a life vest,” said Porras.

All of the boaters in both of those incidents were able to walk away with just minor cuts and bruises.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.