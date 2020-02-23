Boat, home catch fire in Cudjoe Key; no reported injuries

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A fire that sparked in Cudjoe Key left a boat and a home damaged, officials said.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 600 block of Sawyer Drive, just before 11:15 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames within minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

