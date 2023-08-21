KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boat fire that ignited early Monday morning at a marina in Key Largo. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze consumed a docked boat, measuring approximately 37 feet in length. The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. at the Manatee Bay Club situated on Morris Avenue, near Mile Marker 112.

Multiple agencies, including Monroe County Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard, collaborated in managing the situation.

As the investigation unfolds, the state Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.