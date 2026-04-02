VENICE, Fla. (WSVN)– A scuba diver had a close call off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Stephanie Holtey dives weekly and documents her underwater adventures on social media.

“It is so peaceful and calm. Scuba diving is like a whole world you didn’t even know existed,” she said.

But during a dive off of Venice Saturday, that world became scary when a boat snagged her dive flag on her wrist and dragged her around 60 yards from the bottom of the ocean to the surface.

“‘The regulator came out of my mouth, I wasn’t thinking so I was sucking in water,” said Holtey. “Oh my God, it was so scary.”

It’s required by state law for boaters to make a reasonable effort to stay at least 300 feet away from warning devices, like Holtey’s dive flag, in open water.

The boat belongs to the Wave Boat and Social Club in Venice. It’s a membership-based club where people pay to take boats on the water.

In a statement, the company said:

“We take this matter extremely seriously. The safety of divers, boaters, and all members of the public is our highest priority, and any situation involving disregard for safety protocols is unacceptable.”

The company said it requires members to attend a three-hour safety orientation and pass the state’s boater safety course. It plans to offer a public safety course in the future.

As for Hotley, she said she shared the video to raise awareness and to prevent the incident from happening to others.

“So many scuba divers out in these waters,” she said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

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