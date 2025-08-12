MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three years after a tragic parasailing accident in the Florida Keys that claimed the life of a young mother, the boat captain involved faces federal “seaman’s manslaughter” charges in addition to pending state-level charges.

An initial investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealed that Daniel Gavin Couch, the captain of the commercial parasailing vessel involved in the Memorial Day 2022 crash, cut the tow line to prevent the boat from being dragged by sudden, strong winds.

The victims’ parasail collided with the old Seven Mile Bridge, sending the family into the water. The impact claimed the life of 33-year-old Supraja Alaparthi and seriously injured her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew.

The family was visiting Florida from Illinois when the crash occurred. Good Samaritans quickly rushed the victims to the nearest dock in Marathon. However, when first responders arrived, they pronounced Alaparthi dead at the scene.

Couch’s indictment alleged that on the day of the crash, he engaged in misconduct, negligence, or inattention to his duties, which caused the death of a passenger.

Now, Couch faces a federal charge. The family’s attorney, Pedro Echarte, said he is pleased about the decision.

“The family is extremely relieved, because knowing now the U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the captain, there’s going to be a significant more amount of resources devoted toward this criminal prosecution,” said Echarte.

Echarte said the tragedy was preventable.

“This industry is largely and entirely unregulated. There’s one statue that governs this industry, which this captain violated in several different ways,” he said.

Back in 2023, the victim’s husband, Srinivasrao Alaparthi, reflected on the tragic end to his family’s vacation plans.

“I can’t help but think that if the people we trusted … had done their jobs, my wife would still be with us today,” he said.

The parasailing company has previously stated that they had been cooperating, but Echarte said that’s not right.

“The captain has never cooperated with us. He’s evaded service for well over two years now. We had to serve him through the secretary of state, which we’re entitled to do, because it was so difficult getting his cooperation,” he said. “He’s never answered any questions, he’s never done anything to participate in the civil end of things, and it’s not just him, it’s the company he worked for, Lighthouse Parasail.”

The family’s attorney said they have only one goal: to never let a tragedy like this happen to another family.

“That’s one of the most important takeaways from this story and what the family’s ultimate goal is, is that this never, ever, ever happens again to another family,” said Echarte.

If Couch is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

His state criminal case remains ongoing. His next scheduled hearing is set for Sept. 9.

