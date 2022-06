KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were forced to go overboard after their boat capsizes near Key Largo.

They clung to the 24 foot vessel after calling the Coast Guard to report the vessel was taking on water.

The Coast Guard helped the group out of the water and took them to a marina.

A salvage company recovered the boat.

