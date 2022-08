(WSVN) - An explosive emergency happened in Daytona Beach.

A speed boat burst into flames at a Marina, which sent debris into the air, Sunday.

Four people on the boat and dock were hurt.

One of them was badly burned and was rushed to the hospital.

Officials believe gas vapors caused the explosions after the owner refueled.

