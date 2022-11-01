(WSVN) - A massive boa constrictor was found in a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The 10-foot-long, 65-pound snake was wrangled by a deputy with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

On Facebook, the Sheriff’s office posted photos on the day the reptile was captured.

There was still no word on what was to happen to the slithery animal.

