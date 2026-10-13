JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An ordinary day at a Jacksonville hair salon took a frightening turn after a BMW barreled through the storefront and pinned two people against the checkout counter.

Bert Peterson, owner of Zinke’s Salon, said two of his clients and a salon manager were pinned by the BMW as it flew through the windows of his business.

Despite the shocking video, all three survived the incident without any serious injuries.

“First thing you say is — how did they even survive?” said Peterson.

While they weren’t seriously hurt, Peterson’s salon suffered extensive damage, leaving approximately 20 stylists without work.

Peterson’s salon had just recently celebrated 15 years in business but now his stylists are working hard to rebook dozens of appointments.

Despite the unexpected stress thrown on their shoulders as a result of the crash, Peterson said they’re taking it all in stride.

“You know the saying, don’t eat an elephant at one time. So we’re just trying to do it piece by piece,” said Peterson.

Several of those clients have been moved to the salon’s second location.

As for this location, Peterson expects the shop to remain closed for at least a week.

“We’re just happy that, at the end of the day, everybody got to go home and we’ll just pick up the salon from here,” said Peterson.

Amid the cleanup efforts, Peterson added that he plans to donate any products that were damaged in the crash to a local charity.

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