ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Blue Spring State Park documented a record-breaking 932 manatees in the Volusia County attraction on Sunday, which broke the park’s previous record of 736 set on New Year’s Day.

Park staff posted photos of the manatees in the spring huddling in the water for warmth as Sunday marked the first day in the year where temperatures dropped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these aquatic mammals cannot endure temperatures below 68 degrees Fahrenheit for extended periods of time as they can die from cold stress.

Manatees are normally seen in large numbers in Florida’s natural springs and around warm-water discharges from power plants.

Blue Spring Park’s temperature stays at a constant 72 degrees year round, making it just right for the gentle giants.

