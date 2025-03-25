SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A black bear was caught hanging out in a tree for the majority of the school day near Seminole County.

After eight or nine hours of sniffing and watching, a juvenile black bear carefully climbed down from a tree near a middle school moments before a reporter’s live shot Monday night.

Parents and students kept a safe distance at all times.

Kelly Mocorro says she got an early morning text from the school but did not realize how close it was.

She’s surprised her dog, Milo, didn’t sniff him out.

“He’d go crazy!” she said.

Stacey Jones, who was picking up her daughter from the carpool line, says she didn’t expect the bear to linger for so long.

Unfazed by it, she said they keep to themselves.

“Here we are, and there he is!” she said. “They stay in their lane; we stay in ours, and I think we can all cohabitate together.”

Dimitri Kioukis pulled over to see what all the fuss was about. However, when he saw the bear, he said he was not surprised.

“We had a mom and two cubs outside of our house a couple of days ago,” he said.

The bear eventually made its way down from the tree and was spotted running off into the woods.

