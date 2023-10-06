NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — An unusual visitor created quite a stir at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, leaving yacht club patrons in a ritzy corner of Southwest Florida both astonished and entertained.

In a bizarre sighting, a black bear was spotted leisurely exploring a docked catamaran on a recent Wednesday evening. A towboat company in the area posted a video of the spectacle on its Instagram page.

“Why wasn’t this captain hired?? He was unbearable,” read the Towboat U.S. Naples and Marco Island social media post.

The Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, located in proximity to downtown Naples, became an unexpected host to this unique guest.

Wildlife officers suggested that the bear’s presence was likely driven by a quest for food.

Authorities encourage the public to promptly contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to report any potential human-bear conflicts or to seek assistance for sick, injured, orphaned, or deceased bears.

