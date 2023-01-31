A proposal was filed that seeks to prevent motorists from driving in the left lane on roads with speed limits of at least 65 mph.

House Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 421) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

It would bar motorists from driving in the left lane “except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, when preparing to exit the road, street, or highway, or when otherwise directed by an official traffic control device.”

Violators could receive citations.

©2023 The News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.