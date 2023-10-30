DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Daytona Beach biker recently shared a video of a terrifying crash that left him thankful to be on the road to recovery.

The rider, who goes by the username Street Demon PC, was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, weaving through traffic when he collided with a truck and was subsequently run over by a big rig.

He posted the footage of his ride on his social media where he said, “My accident from about four months ago. I call it an accident, but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill.”

Despite sustaining serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and two fractured spine disks, the Daytona Beach resident is determined to get back on his bike, but this time around with greater caution.

