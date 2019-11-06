Bigfoot statue stolen from mattress store in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Boynton Beach Police need help locating a statue of Bigfoot (a.k.a. Sasquatch) that was stolen from a mattress store.

The Bigfoot statue was taken from Mattress Monsterz located at 422 East Boynton Beach Blvd., some time in October.

Police describe the statue of the mythical monster as standing 8 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.

#Bigfoot is missing! Someone stole the 8-foot, 300-pound Sasquatch statue from in front of Mattress Monsterz last month. If you've seen it, know who has it or where we can find it, call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or @CrimeStoppersPB at 800-458-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VJ9AkfYaVN — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) November 6, 2019

If you have seen the statue or know who might have it, call Boynton Beach Police or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

