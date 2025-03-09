MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A big sea turtle was in big trouble down in the Florida Keys and had to undergo emergency surgery.

One of the marine reptile’s front flippers had to be amputated at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon after she was found in February struggling near the Seven Mile Bridge, caught in a stone crab trap.

After a lengthy rehab stint, the turtle’s veterinarian team determined she was swimming well on her own and strong enough to return to the wild.

Due to her size, the U.S. Coast Guard lent a hand to get her back into the ocean on Friday.

