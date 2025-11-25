TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — After a two-year hiatus, a beloved beach event has returned to the Tampa Bay area.

The popular sand sculpture festival Sanding Ovations took place on Treasure Island, Thursday through Sunday.

The event was canceled after hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted the area. Now, spectators get to enjoy the works of art like never before.

“It’s been a challenging year for all of us at the city, and then for all our people here, our residents, our businesses, and so to bring this event back, it was a challenge even to get some sponsors, because they’re all struggling,” said Treasure Island spokesperson Jason Beisel.

Dan Doubleday is an organizer of Sanding Ovations.

“It’s such a financial boost before Christmas that, you know, it’s become a very important thing to this island,” he said.

“It’s been hard,” said local vendor Sherri Evans. “To see everybody just having fun and enjoying and coming to the beach, and the weather has been amazing.”

Organizers plan to hold the festival for an encore weekend after Thanksgiving.

