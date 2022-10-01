FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida.

They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show how Hurricane Ian’s devastating storm surge and winds wiped portions of the southwest coast off the map.

The Sanibel Causeway, the only way to get to the battered Lee County island by land, has had huge portions of the bridge swallowed by the sea.

Homes along Sanibel island were badly damaged or destroyed.

On nearby North Captiva Island, the Category 4 storm’s fury created its own inlet.

East to Fort Myers, some neighborhoods are still flooded.

The photos of the aftermath show there is little left of Legacy Harbor Marina. The hurricane took out the docks, and also tossed the boats around and pushed them together in massive piles.

Fort Myers Police Department posted an areal video of the harbor on Friday and said their hearts are broken in the wake of the storm.

So many broken hearts, with painful days, weeks and months ahead for those who call Southwest Florida home.

Reports said the redesign of the Sanibel Causeway is already in the works.

