TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A mischievous Florida black bear was safely captured thanks to the combined efforts of Tampa International Airport staff and law enforcement.

The incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a TSA employee spotted the bear walking along the airport perimeter fence near Hillsborough Avenue Tuesday afternoon, TPA said in a news release. Promptly alerting the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, the employee set the wheels in motion for a coordinated response.

The airport, working alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wasted no time in establishing a trap and perimeter around a dense area of vegetation at the north end of the campus to contain the bear. Throughout the night, members of TPA Operations, Airport Police, Wildlife Management, Traffic, Tampa Police, Tampa Fire Rescue, and the FWC maintained constant surveillance of the area.

Using infrared helicopter cameras, Tampa Police confirmed that the bear had taken shelter within the perimeter overnight.

On Wednesday morning, the bear finally entered the trap and was captured without any problems.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to Airport operations,” affirmed TPA Executive Vice President of Operations, John Tiliacos. He reiterated the importance of the airport’s employees and guests adhering to the rule: If you see something, say something.

Following state protocols, the FWC promptly relocated the bear to Ocala National Forest in Central Florida.

The Tampa International Airport has never had any bear incidents on its property before and is confident that this was an isolated event. TPA advises employees and the public to report any wildlife sightings in the future by contacting the Airport Operations Center at 813-870-8770.

