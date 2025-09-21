LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida homeowner said he opened fire after a bear barged into his home and wreaked havoc.

Friday’s chaotic chain of events went down inside Zeke Clark’s home, off Ponderosa Avenue in Lake County.

The startled homeowner said this encounter that was way too close for comfort is just not what normally happens in his quiet, rural community near Orlando.

“Pure fear for me. I mean, seeing an animal that big come at you and being face to face with it, it’s not something you want to deal with,” he said.

Nevertheless, this wasn’t the first time Clark has encountered a bear on his property. Back in January, one got into his home, but the homeowner spotted it and let it out.

Two months ago, another one ate its way out of the garage.

Friday’s bear was not so lucky.

The animal sneaked in through the garage door, but the automatic hinges closed behind it, trapping the bear inside.

“Then he came to this door, it bent this door off the hatch, got this door open,” said Clark.

And from there, the bear barged straight into the house.

Clark’s mother-in-law, who was sitting in the living room, screamed, and Clark’s dogs started barking.

The bear bolted.

“Bear was right here, went running down the hallway,” said Clark

The only open door led to the bathroom. The bear ran in and, Clark said, he shut the door behind the four-legged intruder.

Before it got to his family, he fired.

“I was able to get the door back open again, shot one time inside the bathroom, shut the door again because the bear trying to get back out, and then finished by shooting two more times,” said Clark.

Clark pulled the bear onto a tarp and dragged it out. Trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission handled the rest.

Now Clark is looking to upgrade his doorknobs. He is also counting his blessings.

“This could’ve been a much worse situation. I’m thankful for that,” he said.

Fortunately, no one else inside home was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.