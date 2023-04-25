ORLANDO, Fla. (TMX) – A black bear was spotted running through Lake Highland Park near downtown Orlando, Fla., on Monday.

A video shared by Caitlin Shelby shows a black bear frolicking through the park near Lake Highland.

The park is a hub for the Orlando Urban Trail, which connects to other parks and several lakes in the city.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, black bears can be found throughout the state, and sometimes visit neighborhoods. Feeding bears is illegal in Florida, and the agency advises residents to secure garbage, pet food, fallen tree fruits, and other attractants.