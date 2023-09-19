PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of beachgoers raced to save a shark after it gos stuck on the sand.The tourists spotted the ocean predator struggling on shore, so they took matters into their own hands to get it back where it belongs.

The group were visiting from Texas and were taking a swim at Pensacola Beach Thursday when they spotted a Mako shark washed ashore.

They initially thought the shark was just chasing some prey, but it kept inching closer to shore until it beached itself.

After lifeguards told the vacationers there was nothing they could do to help the struggling fish, the group decided to take matters into their own hands.

Video captured three people initially pulling on the shark’s tail fin as the creature thrashed in the shallow water, which scared the group.

A couple seconds later, they tried once again to pull the shark back into the ocean as it made an even bigger splash.

After nearly two minutes, one man was able to turn the shark around and get it into deep enough water that it was able to swim away on its own.

The group says their shark encounter hasn’t changed their mind about swimming in the ocean, but they are now going to keep a closer eye out.

