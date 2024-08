ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A drug discovery was made near the Florida Keys.

Beachgoers found a package that was loaded with over 16 bricks of cocaine near Islamorada on Sunday morning.

The drugs were turned over to the U.S Customs and Border Patrol.

No arrests have been made.

