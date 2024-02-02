A strange animal encounter unfolded at a movie theater in Fort Pierce when a few bats were discovered.

The incident came to light in mid-January when a moviegoer reported flying creatures in the theater.

Initially mistaken for birds during the investigation, the situation escalated a few days later when two more bats were spotted. A patron shared her experience, remembering how she saw three bats flying inside the theater on Jan. 19.

The Florida Department of Health is actively investigating the presence of bats in the movie theater, confirming at least one bat sighting. While the investigation is ongoing, there have been no reported incidents of bites.

