JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) —Drivers on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville ended up with a front row seat to a Florida wildlife showdown Sunday.

The sheriff’s office responded to an alligator that wandered into the middle of the road. But for this mission, deputies reached out Mike Dragich, known as the ‘Blue Collar Brawler’ on social media.

While barefoot, he was able to wrangle the reptile and safely relocate it.

